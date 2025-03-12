Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passed away on March 12, 2023 at the age of 90. On the mark of her second death anniversary, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt post remembering her mother. Her post featured some memorable and unseen pictures of herself with her mother. Sharing the post, Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Two years without you, and not a day goes by that I don’t miss you. Your love, your wisdom, and your presence are felt in every moment. Forever in my heart, Mom." Check out the post below. Valentine’s Day 2025: Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr Shriram Nene's Loving Note for Wife Will Melt Hearts (See Pic).

Madhuri Dixit Remembers Her Mother Snehlata Dixit on Her Second Death Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)