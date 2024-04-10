Ajay Devgn's film Maidaan finds itself embroiled in a legal battle on the cusp of its release. Anil Kumar, a scriptwriter from Karnataka has alleged plagiarism against the makers, leading to a court-ordered stay on the film's release. Kumar claims to have authored a story in 2010 revolving around the Indian Football team's exclusion from the 1950 FIFA World Cup, registered under the name Paadanduka with the Screenwriters Association in Mumbai. He asserts that the assistant director of Maidaan, Sukhdas Suryavanshi, approached him in 2019 with promises of connecting him to Aamir Khan for a film adaptation. Kumar moved to Mysore court for help. The court on April 8 issued an order halting the film's release, directing producers and distributors to comply with the stay. Maidaan Movie Review: Ajay Devgn’s Sports Biopic is a Compelling Watch When Not Burdened by Weak Drama and Chak De Hangover (LatestLY Exclusive).

Stay Order On Ajay Devgn's Maidaan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)