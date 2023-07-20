The disturbing visuals of two women being paraded in Manipur and gangraped by mob in Manipur has left everyone disturbed and shocked. From politicians to celebrities, many have come forwarded seeking justice for the two women of Kuki-Zo tribe and severe punishment for the culprits. Sonu Sood, Urmila Matondkar, Vir Das, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar are some of the Bollywood celebs who are ‘shocked and shaken’ seeing the shocking visuals. The celebrities took to Twitter and demanded justice for the two women who were sexually assaulted. Manipur Women Paraded Naked; Akshay Kumar Demands ‘Harsh Punishment’ For Culprits.

Kiara Advani

The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve. — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) July 20, 2023

Sonu Sood

Manipur video has shaken everyone’s soul. It was humanity that was paraded..not the women💔💔 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 20, 2023

Urmila Matondkar

Shocked,shaken,horrified at #manipur video n fact that it’s happened in May with no action on it. Shame on those sitting on their high horses drunk with power,jokers in media boot licking them,celebrities who r silent. When did we reach here dear Bharatiyas/Indians? — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) July 20, 2023

Rajshri Deshpande

Vir Das

Riteish Deshmukh

Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur… I am seething with anger… no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself. — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 20, 2023

Akshay Kumar

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri

MANIPUR: Moplah, Direct Action Day, Noakhali, Bangladesh, Punjab, Kashmir, Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Bastar and now Manipur… Every time our innocent mothers and sisters become the ultimate victims of inhuman, barbarian acts. As a Bharatiya, as a man, as a human being, I am… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2023

Renuka Shahane

Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian! — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) July 19, 2023

