The gruesome incident against two women in Manipur has left the entire nation shocked. There are several who have condemned the incident and demanded strict action. The two Kuki women were paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur and allegedly gangraped by mob. ‘Shaken’ Akshay Kumar has demanded justice in this incident. The Bollywood actor tweeted, “I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again.” Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked by Mob, Gang-Raped in Paddy Fields in Kangpokpi; Incident Draws Strong Condemnation (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar On Manipur Incident

Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)