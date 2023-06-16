As per reports, Vicky Kaushal Tripti Dimri, and Ammy Virk's upcoming rom-com Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam will hit theatres in 2024. The film was supposed to release in August 2023. The film is directed by Anand Tiwari and produced by Karan Johar. Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk’s Upcoming Film Gets a Title - Reports.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

