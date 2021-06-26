AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal and Gulzar, along with six other eminent singers came together to bring out a song touted as an anthem of hope and healing. The track, titled "Meri pukaar suno" has now made it to New York and LA billboards.

Take A Look At AR Rahman's Tweet Here:

