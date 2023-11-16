Merry Christmas was initially scheduled to be released in cinema halls in December last year. It was then postponed to this Christmas. The makers have now shared new posters of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film and confirmed that the film will hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the upcoming thriller is produced by Tips Films and Matchbox Pictures. Merry Christmas Preponed! Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif's Film to Now Arrive in Theatres on December 8.

Merry Christmas Postponed To 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

Katrina Kaif & Vijay Sethupathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tips Films (@tipsfilmsofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)