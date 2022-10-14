Mili is the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi Kapoor, who plays the titular role, Mili Naudiyal, would be seen essaying the role Manoj Pahwa’s onscreen daughter and Sunny Kaushal’s love interest. The new poster show’s Mili’s bonding with her father Mr Naudiyal and beau Sameer. Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Survival Thriller, Remake of Malayalam Film Helen, Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Mili New Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)