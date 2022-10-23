The song “Sun Aye Mili” from the upcoming survival thriller Mili was released on Saturday. Janhvi Kapoor shared the song on social media by captioning it as, “A slice of life, a piece of happiness! Experience both in #SunAyeMili Song out now!!” The heartwarming number highlights the beautiful bond between a father and daughter duo. The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and composed by AR Rahman. Mili Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor’s Upcoming Survival Thriller, Remake of Malayalam Film Helen, Will Give You Goosebumps (Watch Video).

Watch The Song Sun Aye Mili Below:

