Exciting news for Satish Kaushik fans! The trailer of his final film, Mirg, is out, with an announcement of theatrical release on February 9, 2024. The revenge drama features Raj Babbar, Anup Soni, and Shwetabh Singh alongside Kaushik. Tarun Sharma wrote and directed the film, produced by Rishi Anand, Tarun Sharma, and Shwetabh Singh. Presented by Studio RA in collaboration with Naama Productions and One Shot Films, the intriguing trailer unveils the tale of young rebel Anil (Shwetabh Singh), whose life takes a mysterious twist. Watch the Mirg Trailer below! Mirg Teaser: Check Out Satish Kaushik's Gripping Swansong Performance in This Revenge Drama (Watch Video).

Watch Mirg Trailer

