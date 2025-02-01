As per TOI, actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee, who got engaged in November 2023, are preparing to marry soon. The couple, known for sharing affectionate moments on social media, often expresses their love for one another. Reports suggest that Prateik and Priya will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on Valentine's Day, February 14, in Mumbai. The wedding, attended by close family and friends, is expected to take place at Prateik's home in Bandra. While the couple has not confirmed the details, fans eagerly await more information. For the unversed, Prateik was previously married to Sanya Sagar, but the couple decided to part ways in 2023 after four years of marriage. Priya Banerjee Kisses Boyfriend Prateik Babbar As She Wishes Him On Birthday With a Sweet Instagram Post! (View Pic).

Prateik Babbar & Priya Banerjee's Wedding Date Out?

