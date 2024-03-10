Krystyna Pyszková, from the Czech Republic, has been crowned as the 71st Miss World in a dazzling ceremony held today in Mumbai. The 24-year-old emerged victorious after competing against contestants from 115 countries. Taking over the prestigious title from last year's winner, Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska of Poland, Krystyna expressed her gratitude and dedication to the cause. In her address to the media following her win, she shared, "Miss World has been a dream I've relentlessly pursued, and now it's a reality. Moreover, my 'beauty of a purpose' project isn't just a campaign; it's my life's calling. Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova Crowned Miss World 2024, View Pics of 71st Miss World Winner.

Miss World Krystyna Pyszková Talks About Her Pageant Win and Future Dream

#WATCH | 71st #MissWorld2024 winner #KrystynaPyszková of Czech Republic says, " Miss World is something I was working so hard and my 'beauty of a purpose' project is my lifelong mission" 📹 ANI pic.twitter.com/ofs2i5HdID — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 10, 2024

