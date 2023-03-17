Mohit Raina and Aditi Sharma have been blessed with a baby girl. The Devon Ke Dev–Mahadev actor shared the good news with fans on Instagram by posting the first picture of their daughter. He wrote, “And then just like that we became 3. Welcome to the world baby girl.” Mohit Raina Marries Aditi! Fans Congratulate the Shiddat Actor on Social Media.

Mohit Raina And Aditi Sharma’s Daughter

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohit Raina (@merainna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)