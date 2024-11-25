Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja have been blessed with a baby girl! The Katha Ankahee actress shared the joyful news of their second child’s birth on social media, accompanied by a heartfelt note and a series of adorable pictures. The photos, captured during her pregnancy, show her husband and their son lovingly cradling her baby bump. One of the pictures also features their son holding a board that reads, “It’s a girl.” In her post, Sharma expressed, “She’s here and she’s fabulous.. Ur mesmerising baby fragrance, those tiny feet, tiny fragile fingers, sparkling eyes, gu gu’s and boo boo’s and the aura of ur existence has filled our life with anticipation of funntastic times ahead. Gratitude to the universe to have blessed us the best of both worlds.” Sana Khan and Mufti Anas Sayed Expecting Second Child; Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Star Shares Pregnancy Announcement on Social Media (Watch Video).

Aditi Sharma and Sarwar Ahuja Welcome Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)