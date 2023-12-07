The Archies premiere event was a star-studded affair, with film and television actress Mona Singh also in attendance. As The Archies debuted on Netflix today, the actress took to Instagram to share a few unseen pictures from the special screening of the Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda-starrer. In these photos, Mona can be seen flaunting her million-dollar smile alongside The Archies director Zoya Akhtar, Neeraj Ghaywan, Aryan Khan, Lakshya, Anya Singh and others. Check out the pictures below: The Archies Review: Critics Hail Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor’s Performances in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix Film.

Mona Singh With B-Town Stars At The Archies Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Singh (@monajsingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)