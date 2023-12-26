Stepping into the festive fervor, Mouni Roy set temperatures soaring in a stunning mini red dress while celebrating Christmas with husband Suraj Nambiar. The duo radiated love and joy, capturing their magical Christmas night on Instagram with affectionate snapshots. Sharing their cherished moments, Mouni and her husband delighted fans with loved-up pictures, encapsulating the essence of their Christmas celebrations. Mouni Roy is Serving Some Saree Goals With All Her Multiple Looks (View Pics).

See Mouni Roy's Picture With Hubby Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

