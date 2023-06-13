In a touching Instagram post, Mouni Roy showered her BFF, Disha Patani, with love and admiration on her birthday. Alongside a collection of cherished pictures featuring the two of them, Mouni expressed her heartfelt sentiments Describing Disha as her "beautiful ninja warrior," Mouni emphasized her friend's inner and outer beauty, noting her captivating smile that can brighten even the gloomiest days. She praised Disha's radiant energy and contagious positivity, which bring joy to everyone around her. However, Mouni highlighted that it is Disha's simplicity that truly sets her apart. Whether engaging in mundane activities or creating unforgettable memories together, every moment spent with Disha brings pure joy to Mouni's life. Hot! Disha Patani Turns Up the Heat in a Black Bikini (View Pics).

Check Out The Post Here: