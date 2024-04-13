Karan Johar just dropped a new update about Mr and Mrs Mahi. The much-anticipated sports drama featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao has a fresh release date. Initially set for April 19, you'll now catch it in theatres on May 31. Directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Karan Johar, this film is shaping up to be a real treat, likely weaving a captivating tale around sports. Get ready to mark your calendars, because May 31 promises to be a memorable day for cinema lovers everywhere! Mr and Mrs Mahi Release Date: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Sports Drama to Release on April 19, 2024, Announces Karan Johar.

Karan Johar's IG Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)