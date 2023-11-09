The much-anticipated sports movie Mr and Mrs Mahi, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, has received a new release date as April 19, 2024. Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, the film promises a magical storyline, as revealed by Johar in a social media post accompanying the title poster. Fans can now mark their calendars as the film is set to hit the theatres in April next year.. Mr and Mrs Mahi: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor’s Sports Drama To Release on March 15, 2024!

