Rani Mukerji's latest release Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has been given a thumbs up by the audiences. Well, as the Ashima Chibber-directorial has managed to earn a decent sum in its first weekend with a total of 6.42 crore in India. The flick collected Rs 2.89 crore on Sunday (March 19). Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Rani Mukerji’s Stellar Performance in Ashima Chibber’s Film!

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Box Office Update:

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway goes from strength to strength with each passing day… Momentum on Day 2 and 3 is a positive indicator… National chains dominate… All eyes on weekdays… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr, Sun 2.89 cr. Total: ₹ 6.42 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/C62ZCvtLUg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)