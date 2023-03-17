Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway has hit the big screens today. There were many celebs who watched the Rani Mukerji starrer in a special screening, including Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar has shared his review on Ashima Chibber directorial and it is a must read. SRK tweeted, “What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch.” Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway: Here’s What Suriya Has To Say About Rani Mukerji – Ashima Chibber’s Film!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Review On Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway

What a tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. My Rani shines in the central role as only a Queen can. Director Ashima, shows a human struggle with such sensitivity. Jim, @AnirbanSpeaketh, #Namit, #SaumyaMukherjee, #BalajiGauri all shine. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/xKrphoY6SG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 16, 2023

