Nargis Fakhri, who is rumoured to be seeing Tony Beig, entrepreneur and Managing Director of a conglomerate, was spotted partying on New Year’s Eve in Dubai with her current beau and ex-boyfriend Uday Chopra. In viral pictures shared by Arslan Goni, we see Nargis, Tony posing for cam with Uday also in the frame. Seems like Nargis and Uday are still friends. The pics also see Sussanne Khan. Hrithik Roshan and Girlfriend Saba Azad Papped at Airport, Couple Jets Off to Undisclosed Location (Watch Video).

Nargis Fakhri Parties With Ex Uday Chopra, Arslan and More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Goni (@arslangoni)

