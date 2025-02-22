Recent reports suggest that Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri and entrepreneur Tony Beig have secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. The couple, who have been romantically linked for some time, are now reportedly honeymooning in Switzerland. While neither Nargis nor Tony has officially confirmed the wedding, speculation intensified after Tony shared a vacation picture with Nargis on his Instagram Story. Adding to the buzz, images of an elegant wedding setup surfaced online, further fuelling rumours about their intimate nuptials. Nargis Fakhri Secretly Marries Entrepreneur Boyfriend Tony Beig in LA, Newlyweds Go to Switzerland for Honeymoon: Reports.

Nargis Fakhri With Tony Beig

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@tb)

