Varun Dhawan is all set to reunite with his dad, ace filmmaker David Dhawan for the fourth time! The actor and director duo, who have previously collaborated for Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2 and Coolie No 1, are teaming up for yet another comedy entertainer. The yet-to-be-titled film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2025, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. Varun Dhawan to Reunite With Dad David Dhawan for Comic Entertainer; Film's Shoot to Begin in April 2024 – Reports.

Varun Dhawan And David Dhawan New Film

DAVID DHAWAN - VARUN DHAWAN - TIPS JOIN HANDS FOR NEW FILM… #VarunDhawan and director #DavidDhawan reunite for a fresh project [not titled yet], which will be produced by #RameshTaurani of #TipsFilms. The makers have also locked the release date of this entertainer: [Thursday]… pic.twitter.com/Q9hIvqm1Kq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 4, 2024

