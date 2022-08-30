Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently paid tribute to his teacher who passed away, on Twitter. His teacher, whose name was Shri Hemendra Bhatia taught him the techniques of acting and under his direction Nawazuddin Siddiqui gained his early opportunities as an actor. Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Be Introduced in a Never-Seen-Before Avatar in His Next Project Titled Haddi!

View Tweet Here:

My teacher Shri Hemendra Bhatia who taught me the techniques of acting and also gave me my early opportunities under his direction passed away today morning. It’s an irreparable loss to the theatre world. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/43sbS90CXI — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 30, 2022

