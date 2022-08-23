There is an interesting lineup of unconventional content on the OTT medium. We all know what a good actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is and his projects are one of a kind. Now, Zee Studios has posted a glimpse of the actor’s upcoming project titled Haddi where he will be introduced in a never seen before avatar. The filming of the crime drama will begin in 2023. KGF Star Yash Aspires to Work With Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Take a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)