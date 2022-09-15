Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has turned a year older today. On this special occasion, her mom, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has penned the sweetest birthday note for her. Sharing a picture of Riddhima, Neetu mentioned in her Insta post, “On your birthday I just want to thank god for you !!!” Ranbir Kapoor is All Smiles With Mom Neetu Kapoor, Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in This Adorable Family Pic.

Neetu Kapoor’s Birthday Note For Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)