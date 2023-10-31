Veteran cricketer and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. Now, few days later, remembering his legacy and the 'lessons' he taught, daughter-in-law Neha Dhupia penned a heartfelt note on social media. "We have you in our heads and hearts forever," a part of her post reads. Along with it, the actress also shared throwback pics of late cricketer spending quality time with his family. Check it out. Bishan Singh Bedi’s Last Rites: Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharmila Tagore, and Kapil Dev Pay Respects to Legendary Cricketer (View Pics).

Neha Dhupia Remembers Bishan Singh Bedi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)