Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share moments of her ‘wonderful’ time with her family from their Goa trip. The family of four had been to Goa and the actress has shared some priceless throwback moments with husband Angad Bedi and their two adorable children. From enjoying pool time to savouring gourmet food and more, Neha mentions in the caption, “Throwing it back to the such a warm and wonderful and extended weekend … loved every bit of our stay …” Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Enjoy a Ride on Electric Bicycles in Rains, Actor Talks About Lust Stories Connection He Has With Wife.

Neha Dhupia’s Family Vacay In Goa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

