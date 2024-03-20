Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda recently tied the knot on March 15 after being together for a few years! After their grand wedding festivities in Delhi, the couple has returned to Mumbai. At the airport, they all smiled, happy to be back, and were caught by paparazzi. Pulkit opted for a blue kurta and white pyjamas, while Kriti looked stunning in a pink anarkali dress and proudly flaunted her red choodas, sindoor, and mangalsutra. The couple looked happy and beautiful together. Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat Are Now Married; Couple Treat Fans With Their First Wedding Photos.

Newlyweds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda Return To Mumbai

