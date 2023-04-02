Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a series of pics from NMACC event, giving glimpse from the day two of the gala night. Right from what she wore to the delicious food served to guests at NMACC, she shared it all. Having said that, it was the lavish silver thali that grabbed our attention which included rotis, palak paneer, dal, ghugra and much more. A glass of wine can also be seen on her dinner table. Varun Dhawan Says 'It Was Planned' Over Criticism for Lifting and Kissing Gigi Hadid During NMACC Gala Day 2.

Maheep Kapoor's Shares Pic of Food Served at Ambani Event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maheep Kapoor (@maheepkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)