Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's family has reportedly postponed a cultural showcase in New York, US, citing "unforeseen circumstances". According to a report in Reuters, the decision was made after Washington sharply raised tariffs on imported Indian goods over its purchases of Russian oil. As per the report, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) did not elaborate on the reasons for the postponement of the "India Weekend", which was set to open on September 12 at the Lincoln Center, but the move came amid worsening U.S.-India ties. Mukesh Ambani Says India Uniquely Positioned to Lead New Era of AI and Genomics, Reliance to Focus on Nation’s Mission to Ensure Abundance and Affordability for All.

Ambani Family Postpones Cultural Event in New York

BREAKING - Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's family has postponed a cultural showcase in New York, citing "unforeseen circumstances," a decision made after Washington sharply raised tariffs on imported Indian goods over its purchases of Russian oil — Reuters

