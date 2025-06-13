Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, said that he and his wife, Nita, extended condolences for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. In an official statement, Mukesh Ambani said, "We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident. We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss." The RIL chairman also said, "Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way". The statement comes after Air India confirmed that a total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash. The airline also said that one person who survived the deadly crash was a British national of Indian origin. Air India Flight AI171 Crash: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Ahmedabad in Wake of Deadly Plane Crash.

Reliance Extends Its Full and Unwavering Support to the Ongoing Relief Efforts, Says Mukesh Ambani

"Nita and I along with the entire Reliance family are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident. In this hour of grief,… — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) June 13, 2025

