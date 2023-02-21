A video of Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Daughter Nysa Devgn has gone viral in which she is seen speaking to some students in an NGO about the importance of reading. In the video, Nysa speaks about how fond her mother Kajol of reading books and suggested to everyone that they should never stop reading. Ajay Devgn’s NY Foundations Makes In-Roads in Rural Education, Daughter Nysa Devgan Opens Digital Libraries and Interacts With Students (View Pics).

Check Out Nysa Devgn's Video Below:

Actors #AjayDevgn and @itsKajolD’s daughter #nysa’s latest video has gone #viral, in which she is seen speaking in Hindi. Check it out: pic.twitter.com/sAlfSRRtZa — HT City (@htcity) February 21, 2023

