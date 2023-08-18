Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film OMG 2 impresses at the box office, amassing Rs 85.05 crore within its first week in India. Despite the competition posed by Gadar 2, the movie's glowing word-of-mouth prevails. The week's collection demonstrates remarkable consistency, with Friday opening at Rs 10.26 crore and Thursday concluding at Rs 5.58 crore. OMG 2 Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's Film Champions 'Sex Education' Sensibly With Ample Humour! (LatestLY Exclusive). Check Out The News Here:

Riding on glowing word of mouth, #OMG2 posts an EXCELLENT number in Week 1… This, despite a Tsunami called #Gadar2… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 15.30 cr, Sun 17.55 cr, Mon 12.06 cr, Tue 17.10 cr, Wed 7.20 cr, Thu 5.58 cr. Total: ₹ 85.05 cr. #India biz. Now that #OMG2 has found… pic.twitter.com/gEISIzdmhw — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 18, 2023

