On the occasion of Rani Mukerji’s 46th birthday, Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to express her affection for the renowned actress. Sharing heartwarming photos, Sonam referred to Rani as her ‘older sister and confidant’, showcasing the strong bond between the two actresses, who have also worked in Saawariya. Check out the Sonam’s post for Rani below: Rani Mukerji Shines in Sheer White Outfit As She Cuts Cakes and Celebrates With Paps in Mumbai Ahead of Her 46th Birthday (Watch Video).

Sonam Kapoor Extends Birthday Wishes To Rani Mukerji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)