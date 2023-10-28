Social media influencer Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, unveiled a glamorous Diwali celebration on Friday through a series of Instagram Stories. The influencer showcased a star-studded gathering, featuring Bollywood luminaries like filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Ananya Panday, and Sanjay Kapoor, among others. Orry's stories displayed a snapshot with Karan Johar, who sported a shiny black and blue shirt, exuding his signature style. Additionally, Orry captured a moment with Sanjay Kapoor. One image portrayed gratitude as Ananya Panday crouched down to join Orry for a photo. The lavish event, detailed through these exclusive glimpses, offered fans a peek into the dazzling festivities graced by these celebrated personalities. Orry Gives a Glimpse of His Late Night Party With Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Others (See Pics).

See Orry's Picture with Karan Johar and Ananya Panday Here:

Orry with Celebs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

