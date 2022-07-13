A video clip of Pankaj Tripathi has surfaced online in which he can be seen spending quality time with his near and dear ones in his village. The actor has taken short break from his work and enjoying every moment in Belsand, Bihar. The actor not just shares his experience by being there but could also be seen preparing Bihar’s popular cuisine Litti Chokha. Pankaj Tripathi Opens Up About His Journey in Acting; Calls It as a Sherdil.

Pankaj Tripathi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)