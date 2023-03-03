Pathaan has shattered the records of Baahubali 2’s Hindi version and it has become the Hindi grossing Hindi film. Yes, Shah Rukh Khan’s spy action thriller has beaten the nett collections of Prabhas’ film in Hindi. Well, many have called this as ‘tough box office fight’. With that Pathaan becomes the biggest nett grosser in Hindi language ever in the country. Check out what Twitterati has to say: Pathaan Box Office Collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Beats Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 to Become Highest Grossing Hindi Film; Mints Total of Rs 528.29 Crore.

First indian movie to collect 500cr beats bahubali in under 40 days wow ✨❤️ #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/iSsvqVtVwG — Aarush Srk (@SRKAarush) March 3, 2023

PATHAAN CREATES HISTORY! Pathaan crossed the Hindi Net. Collection of Bahubali2 (510.99cr) Now Pathaan is The Highest Grossing Film in Hindi Net. Collections in India 🔥♥️#Pathaan beats #Bahubali2 #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #JohnAbraham #SiddharthAnand #YRF50 pic.twitter.com/M3tMC353dj — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 3, 2023

