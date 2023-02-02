Pathaan has garnered an impressive amount of Rs 348.50 Crore after 8 days since its release. This includes the Hindi version, as well as the Tamil and Telugu versions. The film is expected to cross Dangal on weekend 2 as well, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out how much Pathaan gained on the other days. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Is the Highest Opening Week Grosser Ever in Indian Cinema!

View Pathaan Box Office Here:

#Pathaan shows no signs of fatigue... Collects a big, fat number on Day 8 [Wed], REMARKABLE... Will cross #Dangal in Weekend 2… Wed 55 cr, Thu 68 cr, Fri 38 cr, Sat 51.50 cr, Sun 58.50 cr, Mon 25.50 cr, Tue 22 cr, Wed 17.50 cr. Total: ₹ 336 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/AFwmA6DgHq — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2023

View Pathaan Tamil and Telugu Box Office Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)