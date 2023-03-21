Pathaan fans are hyped about SRK's hit film releasing on OTT soon. In a hilarious and ironic video Shah Rukh Khan along with famous YouTuber Bhuvan Bam try to come up with an original script to shoot a video about Pathaan's OTT release. Finally SRK shows off his abs and biceps which will let's be honest, have the power to convince us to do anything. The film will release at 12 AM.

Pathaan OTT Release Update

