Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made sure to look hot at their film Pathaan's success meet today. Right from SRK in a black suit, John in an uber-chic casual avatar to DP making many hearts skip a beat with her stunning floral dress, team Pathaan looked stylish at the event. Here, are their pics shared by YRF below. Pathaan Success Meet: Shah Rukh Khan Thanks Fans and Media for Support Despite ‘Things That Could Have Curtailed Its Happy Release’!

Team Pathaan:

Hotties:

Pathaan Success Meet:

Mehmaan Nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan ki poori team aayi hai 💥 pic.twitter.com/DZ5af7A43V — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 30, 2023

