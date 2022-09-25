Pathaan is one of the most anticipated films of Shah Rukh Khan and his stills from the action thriller have already amped up fans’ curiosity. The superstar has shared a new shirtless picture of him in which he’s flaunting his ripped abs, long tresses and posing stylishly laying on a couch. SRK’s enviable transformation for Pathaan has left his fans across the globe amazed. Pathaan: Suhana Khan Shares Shah Rukh Khan’s Pic Flaunting His Abs And Says ‘Uhhh My Dad Is 56’.

Shah Rukh Khan In Pathaan

Me to My Shirt today: ‘Tum hoti toh kaisa hota…. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, Tum iss baat pe kitni hansti…….Tum hoti toh aisa hota..’ Me also waiting for #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/EnLPXw9csA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 25, 2022

