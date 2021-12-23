Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone are indeed the most adorable sisters of B-town. Whenever the Padukone sisters have come together, they have won hearts with their warmth. Be it at home or any event, they have never felt shy to express the care and love for each other. Anisha Padukone was seen in attendance at the special screening of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s film 83. Post the premiere, the two sisters were posing for the paparazzi and we just can’t take our eyes off from their adorable bonding. Deepika was seen giving a peck on her baby sister’s cheek. These stylish sisters are full of love and always give us major sibling goals.

The Padukone’s At 83 Premiere

83 Special Screening (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

The Stylish Sisters

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Adorable Duo

Deepika Padukone and Anisha Padukone (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

