Chahat, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah and Ramya Krishnan and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, will complete 25 years tomorrow. Pooja Bhatt shared a sweet throwback picture of a very young Alia Bhatt from the time she was shooting the movie in Jaipur. Alia has already acted with SRK in a film...time indeed flies!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)