Chahat, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Bhatt, Naseeruddin Shah and Ramya Krishnan and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, will complete 25 years tomorrow. Pooja Bhatt shared a sweet throwback picture of a very young Alia Bhatt from the time she was shooting the movie in Jaipur. Alia has already acted with SRK in a film...time indeed flies!

25 yrs already! Wow! 🙌 guess this photo puts things in perspective. Me and Alia on the outdoor of #Chaahat in Jaipur. I got back to the hotel from location still in costume and with the dust & grime on my face to find her eating a meal in the restaurant. Time has flown! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0EeXXSwHSX — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) June 20, 2021

