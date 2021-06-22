The always-in-news star, Poonam Pandey has slammed rumours that she is preggers with her husband Sam Bombay. Speculations have been doing rounds for quite some time that Poonam is six weeks pregnant. However, looks like that is not the case, and it's FAKE news.

Speaking to Zoom, Pandey said, “Zabardasti pregnant mat banao (Do not forcefully make me pregnant). For women, it is good news and for me, it was bad, as I was not pregnant. Ek bar puch toh loh (At least, ask me once). Anything about my life is like an open book. Me pede batungi, agar me pregnant hu (I will distribute sweets if I become pregnant).”

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Bombay (@sambombay)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)