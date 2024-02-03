Poonam Pandey shared a video post on Instagram, confirming that she is well. She explained that her earlier announcement was intended to spark more discussions on cervical cancer awareness. Despite issuing an apology, several social media users have criticised her for the publicity stunt. Ekta Kapoor commented on Poonam’s Instagram post, calling out the organisation for promoting such an ‘insensitive campaign’ and demanding to be ‘sued’. Poonam Pandey Alive: ‘Shameless’! Netizens Slam Actress for Faking Her Death as Excuse to Create Cervical Cancer Awareness.

Poonam Pandey On Her Fake Demise

Ekta Kapoor’s Reaction

