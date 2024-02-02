Poonam Pandey passed away after battling cervical cancer, her manager confirmed. The news shocked the nation and prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and industry colleagues. Following the announcement, some expressed doubts about the news being real. However, India Today obtained confirmation from a source close to Pandey, who stated they received a call from her sister informing them of her passing. However, when later the source tried to contact the former's sister, family members and 2-3 people from the actress' team, all were 'unreachable'. Poonam Pandey No More: Questions Swirl Over Reports of Actor-Model's Death From Cervical Cancer.

Where is Poonam Pandey's Family?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)