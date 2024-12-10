Google Search has released its ‘Year in Search 2024’ list, and one of the lists highlights the most searched ‘meaning’ of words. The data shows trends and keywords related to words or terms meaning that were trending online. The top words and terms for which meaning was searched online were All Eyes on Rafah, Akaay, Cervical Cancer, Tawaif, Demure, Pookie, Stampede, Moye Moye, Consecration, and Good Friday. These terms are related to popular people’s names, healthcare, or different cultural or social trends. The meaning of these words and terms captured people’s attention through the year. Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Top 10 Recipes That Made to Google Year in Search List.

Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Meaning

