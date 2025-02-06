Precious family moments! Priyanka Chopra was spotted helping her bhabhi (sister-in-law) Neelam Upadhyaya with her lehenga during the sangeet ceremony, showcasing her thoughtful side. The actress and Nick Jonas also posed for a beautiful family picture with Siddharth Chopra and Neelam. Priyanka’s sweet gesture and the joyous gathering added warmth to the wedding festivities, making the celebrations even more memorable. Her involvement in the wedding preparations has been winning hearts, highlighting her strong bond with her family. The couple’s glamorous appearance and affectionate family moments continue to be a highlight of Siddharth Chopra’s grand wedding celebrations. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Look Elegant Twinning in Black at Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding (Watch Videos & Pic).

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Click Pics With Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya

